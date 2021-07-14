ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- A 26-year-old homeless man was killed and 65-year-old man was wounded in a shooting that occurred in North City Saturday evening.
Officers with the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department said two men were found shot in the 4000 block of West Florissant just after 7:45 p.m. near the border between the College Hill and Fairgrounds neighborhoods.
Jamar McNeal, 26, was pronounced dead the scene. The 65-year-old man was taken to a hospital. Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-8477.
