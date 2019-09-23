WASHINGTON, Mo. (AP) — A homeless man is charged with second-degree rape after a woman alleged she was attacked after letting him in to take a shower.
Thirty-year-old Douglas McCammon pleaded not guilty Monday during an arraignment in Franklin County.
The Kansas City Star reports the woman told investigators in late May that she was acquainted with McCammon. She said she let him in to clean up and fell asleep while he was in the shower.
Washington police said she told investigators McCammon was sexually assaulting her when she awoke. He then left the home and the Franklin County area.
He was taken into custody on Friday. His bond was set at $50,000.
Online court records do not name an attorney for McCammon.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.