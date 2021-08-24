WEBSTER GROVES, Mo. (KMOV.com) – A Webster Groves homeowner killed a homeless man who allegedly broke into his home on Aug. 13., police said.
According to police, a homeowner in the 1400 block of Grant confronted 43-year-old Brian Vazquez who entered a rear door of his home just before 3 a.m. The homeowner was armed with a shotgun and reportedly shot the Vazquez when he did not comply with verbal commands to exit the residence.
The 43-year-old, who was homeless, later died after being taken to the hospital.
"I would have done the same," neighbor Greg O'Brien said. He woke up to the incident. "That's the first thing I did when I heard my dogs go crazy, I grabbed my handgun."
The incident is under investigation. Police said they do not believe there is an additional threat to public safety.
O'Brien said this type of crime isn't common in this neighborhood. "Never, never that I've heard of."
