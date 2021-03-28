ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- On Monday, March 29 Missouri will activate Phase 2 of its vaccine rollout plan, allowing another 880,000 Missourians to be eligible for the vaccine.
All Missouri adults will soon be eligible to receive a COVID-19 vaccine, as Gov. Mike Parson announced last week the state is expanding its eligibility to Phase 2 on Monday March 29, and Phase 3 on Friday April 9.
Several categories within Phase 2 include other essential workers. The next phase also qualifies the homeless and those disproportionately affected by the virus to get the vaccinate. James Clark with the St. Louis Urban League said his team and the Missouri National Guard are working to vaccinate the homeless starting March 31.
“That population is extremely transient so they move around the community and we have to be able to get them vaccinated so we can slow the spread within that population,” Clark said.
While details are still being worked out, Clark said their goal is to bring the vaccine to the homeless as well as provide transportation for them to get the shot at other large-scale events. Right now, Clark said they’re working with four area shelters to formulate a plan to vaccinate the homeless fast and efficiently.
“As we move to the next tier, one of the most vulnerable segments of that next tier is the unhoused," Clark said.
News Four expects to learn details about the plan from the St. Louis Urban League and the Missouri National Guard in the next few days.
