ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- On Monday, March 29 Missouri will activate Phase 2 of its vaccine rollout plan, allowing another 880,000 Missourians to be eligible for the vaccine.

Several categories within Phase 2 include other essential workers. The next phase also qualifies the homeless and those disproportionately affected by the virus to get the vaccinate. James Clark with the St. Louis Urban League said his team and the Missouri National Guard are working to vaccinate the homeless starting March 31.

“That population is extremely transient so they move around the community and we have to be able to get them vaccinated so we can slow the spread within that population,” Clark said.

Missouri Phase 2 Eligibility Chemical Sector: Employees engaged in the manufacture, store, use, and transport of potentially dangerous chemicals and other diverse products in the chemical sector that are essential to modern life and economic activity.

Commercial Facilities Sector: Employees engaged in activities related to the eight subsectors within the commercial facilities sector.

Critical Manufacturing Sector: Employees in critical manufacturing engaged in the production of certain goods.

Defense Industrial Base Sector: Employees that contribute to products and services that are essential to mobilize, deploy, and sustain military operations and national defense.

Financial Services Sector: Employees within the financial services sector.

Food/Agriculture Sector – remaining: Remaining populations within the sector not included in 1B, including restaurants.

Government: Other state and local government designated personnel required to provide essential services.

Higher Education: Faculty and staff at public, private, and/or nonprofit higher education institutions.

Disproportionately Affected Populations: Populations at increased risk of acquiring or transmitting COVID-19, with emphasis on racial/ethnic minorities not otherwise included in 1B.

Homeless: Populations at increased risk of acquiring or transmitting COVID-19, excluding those that were already included in 1B.

While details are still being worked out, Clark said their goal is to bring the vaccine to the homeless as well as provide transportation for them to get the shot at other large-scale events. Right now, Clark said they’re working with four area shelters to formulate a plan to vaccinate the homeless fast and efficiently.

“As we move to the next tier, one of the most vulnerable segments of that next tier is the unhoused," Clark said.

News Four expects to learn details about the plan from the St. Louis Urban League and the Missouri National Guard in the next few days.