ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) - Homeless camps are being shut down in part of downtown St. Louis.
The homeless living near the Dome at America's Center are being evicted. An eviction notice was put on the side of the McGuire Moving and Storage Building. The notice says to be out by Monday.
Some are considering going to a shelter while others are moving across the street, saying the shelters are not safe.
Volunteers are helping the homeless move and are calling on the city to provide better options. The city has provided 50 tiny homes and a handful of formerly homeless people have already moved in.
Officials expect the the temporary housing village to be full be the end of the month.
