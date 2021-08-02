ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) - A homeless encampment near the Square building in downtown St. Louis will not be shut down, St. Louis Mayor Tishaura Jones says.

The encampment with trash and tents is located near the new Square headquarters in a plaza between St. Patrick's Catholic Charities and Square, near the intersection of the MLK Blvd. and Tucker. Square has secured a shelter nearby for the homeless to move to.

Previously, the city said they would shut the camp down by Labor Day, but Jones says that's not the case.