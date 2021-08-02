ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) - A homeless encampment near the Square building in downtown St. Louis will not be shut down, St. Louis Mayor Tishaura Jones says.
The encampment with trash and tents is located near the new Square headquarters in a plaza between St. Patrick's Catholic Charities and Square, near the intersection of the MLK Blvd. and Tucker. Square has secured a shelter nearby for the homeless to move to.
Sarah Gilland is one of dozens of unhoused individuals who’ve been living at a temporary homeless encampment near Tucker Blvd and Dr. Martin Luther King Blvd for two weeks.
Previously, the city said they would shut the camp down by Labor Day, but Jones says that's not the case.
“We have heard the concerns of community members regarding the removal of unhoused people at Interco Plaza. There is no eviction order and no plans to close Interco Plaza. Our administration continues to assess and provide support to our unhoused neighbors at the location; those who are interested in moving to Camp Cole - where the City is also providing food and sanitation services - are encouraged to do so. I do not support private sweeps of public property. Thank you to those who have spoken out on behalf of our city’s most vulnerable, and we look forward to continuing this conversation.”
