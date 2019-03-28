EDWARDSVILLE, Ill. (KMOV.com) – Next month, HomeGoods will open a new store in Edwardsville.
The 21,220 square-foot store will be located in the Edwardsville Marketplace on Troy Road and will be the fifth HomeGoods in the St. Louis area.
“Our amazing values, brand names, and vast assortment make HomeGoods an exciting destination for shoppers,” states John Ricciuti, President of HomeGoods. “With a large variety of special merchandise from around the world, customers will always find something thrilling in our treasure hunt environment at great values. We are happy to provide Edwardsville with a local HomeGoods.”
The store is scheduled to open on April 28.
