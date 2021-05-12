ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- The ability to receive a COVID-19 vaccine from the comfort of your own home is readily available, but first responders say getting the ball rolling can be confusing.
Anyone interested in scheduling a homebound vaccine must call the St. Louis County Health Department COVID-19 hotline at 314-615-2660. News 4 was contacted by several people who complained the hotline's automated recordings did not provide clear instructions.
Late Wednesday afternoon, the county's automated messages were updated to include a prompt about scheduling a vaccine and speaking with a staff member to answer any questions, putting much of the confusion to rest.
Local fire departments are working together to ensure the vaccine makes its way to homebound residents. Affton Fire Department is serving as a distribution center, where other departments pick up doses based on scheduled appointments.
Jeanne and Bill Miller have been searching for a homebound vaccination for months. Bill Miller, a retired physician, was recently paralyzed and the couple does not yet have a vehicle equipped to hold his wheelchair.
"Everywhere we turned it was hopeless situation," said Jeanne Miller. "A plethora of vaccine but it seemed impossible to get it."
The couple lives in Kirkwood, but upon seeing a News 4 report about the Crestwood Fire Department making house calls, called the fire department to see if they could help.
"I could tell their frustration on the phone and the fire department is there to help, no matter what, no matter where, no matter who," said Crestwood Fire Chief Lou Hecht. "So I just told them I'll get you the shot, don't worry."
Chief Hecht called Kirkwood Fire Department Deputy Chief David Smith and together, the two arranged an appointment time and vaccine pickup for the Millers.
"I guess since the availability is such we really thought things would have taken a turn and we would have progressed a lot quicker," said Miller. "But had I not seen your piece, we still wouldn't have the vaccine."
Within 24 hours of calling, the two fire chiefs were standing in the Miller's living room, vaccine in hand.
"We want to get vaccines into people's arms," said Deputy Chief David Smith. "It's not a territorial thing, we work together all the time and this is no different."
Residents interested in homebound vaccines can also send an email to dphcovidvaccine@stlouisco.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.