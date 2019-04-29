IMPERIAL, Mo. (KMOV.com) – Firefighters were called to a Jefferson County neighborhood Monday morning after a home caught fire.

Jeff Co house fire

Fire crews were called to the 2300 block of Ambrose Court near Imperial after 5:30 a.m.

Skyzoom4 was overhead and captured significant roof damage at the home.

Neighbors reportedly saw the flames, went over and banged on the door, waking up the family inside. Ron Harder with the Rock Community Fire Protection District told News 4 everyone got out of the house. 

The cause of the fire is under investigation. 

