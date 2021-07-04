SOUTH ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) - Emergency crews were on scene after part of a home collapsed in South City Sunday afternoon.
Crews responded to a call in the 3200 block of Taft Ave. around 12:45 p.m. At the scene, it appeared that part of the ceiling and brick façade on the front of the home collapsed. The home is subdivided into multiple apartments.
Multiple people were inside the home when the collapse occurred. Nobody was injured. Part of Taft Ave. was closed.
