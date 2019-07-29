ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Police in St. Charles County took two suspects into custody after a long standoff Monday.
The duo was wanted in connection to a home invasion in Warren County, and reportedly stole a car and fired at officers when trying to flee.
"Shortly after the home invasion, the suspects of course fled the scene and a Wright City officer observed them, during which time he tried to initiate traffic stop," said Val Joyner with St. Charles County police.
Police in Wright City said they spotted the suspects around 2:30 a.m. Monday. The suspect in the stolen car fired a shot at officers, which struck the patrol car and ruptured the fuel line, disabling it. Officers then lost sight of the vehicle.
St. Charles County officers tracked the suspects to a house west of New Melle, on Highway D and Brinkley Lane around 4:30 a.m.
Police believed there were multiple suspects tied to the Warren County crime inside the home, and were able to take two into custody just after 9 a.m.
However, officers believed an undetermined number of suspects remained inside and were on scene until 2 p.m., when they were satisfied no one else was inside the residence.
They still are searching for the remaining suspects, though they have not released any information on them.
No other information was made immediately available.
