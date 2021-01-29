UNIVERSITY CITY, Mo. (KMOV.com) – A home invasion suspect was killed in University City overnight.
Police told News 4 a homeowner fatally shot the suspected intruder just before 12:30 a.m. Friday in the 7500 block of Liberty. A News 4 photographer said authorities on the scene focused their investigating around a detached garage.
Officers have not said whether the intruder made it inside the home or where the homeowner encountered the individual. News 4 will update this story as more information becomes available.
