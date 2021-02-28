ST. CHARLES, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- Authorities in St. Charles are investigating after a 66-year-old shot an intruder who forced his way into an apartment early Sunday morning.
At 3 a.m., a 66-year-old Sikeston man was asleep inside the Cedarbrook Apartments near West Clay and Zumbehl when he was woken up by yelling and the sound of gunshots outside of the front door. Police said the man was visiting family and did not live there. As he went to get his gun, police said 28-year-old Marshall Funkhouser, of St. Peters, kicked open the door and forced his way in. The two men then exchanged gunfire, hitting each other.
The 66-year-old was shot in the lower abdomen while Funkhouser was shot in the torso. Funkhouser tried to escape but officers found him outside the building. Police said neither the victim or the family who lives in that apartment know Funkhouser.
Both men are still recovering from the shootout at a local hospital.
Prosecutors charged Funkhouser with burglary, assault and armed criminal action. He is being held on a $50,000 bond. Detectives are investigating if there are other suspects involved. Anyone with information should call the St. Charles Police Department at 636-949-3300.
