ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- A man has been hospitalized after being shot by a 86-year-old man during an reported home invasion in north St. Louis.
According to police, a 37-year-old man tried to force his way into a home in the 900 block of Laurel St just after 2:30 a.m. Sunday.
The 86-year-old man was one of three people in the home. A 92-year-old woman was upstairs, and a 59-year-old man was also home at the time.
Michael Atkinson, who is the brother of the 59-year-old and the nephew of the 86-year-old, said it began with banging on the back door.
"My brother heard banging on the back door," Atkinson said. "He busted the window out and the door, the panels kicked in, he just wouldn't stop."
At the sound of someone breaking through the door, the 86-year-old grabbed his weapon and headed toward the noise.
"So he grabbed his shotgun and as he was coming down the steps he was loading it and he heard another glass break and he started firing a warning shot and he said 'Hey, that's enough,'" said Atkinson. "And after that the guy kept coming and finally he said, 'Oh that's it,' you know, and he let him have it."
The 86-year-old shot the suspect in his arm and torso.
The intruder was transported to an area hospital for his injuries. He is currently in critical condition.
"He got a warning shot and he kept coming and you know, you have to do what you have to do," Atkinson said.
No one in the home was injured in the incident.
The residents said they have no idea who the intruder was or what he was after.
One possibility is he was attempting to burgle the home, as burglaries in the West End neighborhood are up 62.5 percent in the first three months of this year compared to 2018.
Police are still investigating the situation and haven't turned the case over to prosecutors.
Editor's note: Police initially reported the man was 82 years old. This story has been edited to reflect his correct age.
