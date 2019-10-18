COLUMBIA, Ill. (KMOV.com) -- Crews responded to a home explosion in Columbia, Illinois, Friday morning.
Powerhouse Skyzoom 4 was over the area where a large plum of white smoke and fire can be seen. This is on Lookout Drive.
Eddy Hayes was home at the time. He said he turned on the furnace, went to the bathroom, and then said the house blew up.
He made it out of the house and was the only one inside at the time.
A window was seen laying in the front yard.
Columbia Fire Chief Mark Rodeiger said the call came in just after 7:30 a.m. They're trying to figure out if the explosion started from the water heater or furnace.
