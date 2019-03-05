ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) --- In preparation for spring, Home Depot plans to hire nearly 1,000 employees in St. Louis.
The company announced it would hire 975 associates across the area ahead of their busiest season.
There will be various positions available to apply for including sales, cashiers, operations and online order fulfillment. In addition, there will be full time, part-time, and seasonal opportunities.
For more details, click here.
