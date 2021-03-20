Home Depot shoplifting suspects lead police on pursuit out of West County

TOWN AND COUNTRY, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- Three people attempted to shoplift at Home Depot in Town and Country.
Officers were called to the Home Depot for a shoplifting call. The store's loss prevention crew tried to stop the three people but they ran away. Police said one of them may have fired a gunshot as they left the area.
Town and Country officers found one of the suspects' cars getting on Interstate 270 and police began a pursuit. The suspect took the Olive exit from I-270 and went through town to Olivette. The Creve Coeur Police Department said there was a minor crash in the area of New Ballas and Old Ballas as a result of this.
No one was injured.
