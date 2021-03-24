TOWN AND COUNTRY, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- Two men were charged after attempting to shoplift at a Town and County Home Depot before leading police on a pursuit Saturday.
Officers were called to the Home Depot on Manchester Road for a shoplifting call around 5:45 p.m. The store's loss prevention crew tried to stop the three people but they ran away. Police said one of them may have fired a gunshot as they left the area. Town and Country officers found one of the suspects' cars getting on Interstate 270 and police began a pursuit. After exiting at Olive Blvd, the suspects lead officers through town to Olivette before crashing near New Ballas and Old Ballas.
No one was injured.
James McDaniel, 31, was charged with assault, armed criminal action, unlawful use of a firearm and unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon. McDaniel is currently being held at the St. Louis Justice Center. Charges were also filed against 54-year-old Micheal Jackson for stealing. He has been released from custody, police said.
