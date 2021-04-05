ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – The Home Depot is hiring more than 780 retail positions at stores throughout the St. Louis area.
The home improvement retailer is looking to fill both full-time and part-time positions in customer service, filling online orders, unpacking overnight freight and merchandising.
Interested candidates can apply online here or by texting JOBS to 52270.
