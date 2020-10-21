ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Home Depot stores in the St. Louis area are hiring for more than 180 hourly positions.
According to The Home Depot, the roles include customer service, freight, reinforcing social distancing measures and filing online and curbside orders.
On the job training is provided for new associates with a focus on how to keep co-workers and customers safe. The Home Depot has implemented safety measures, including:
- Promoting distancing practices in stores by marking floors, adding signage and plexiglass shields
- Providing non-medical face coverings and gloves to associates
- Requiring associates and customers to wear non-medical face masks
- Extending major fall promotions, such as Black Friday, by two months to avoid high levels of store traffic at one time
Those who are interested in applying can visit here.
