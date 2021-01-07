ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- As hospital employees and residents and staff in long-term care facilities receive the second shot of the vaccine, home care providers wonder when they will be able to receive the first shot of the vaccine.
Mary Taylor is a home care provider for Martha’s Hands Home Care Services, based in Town and Country. Taylor said she helps an 84-year-old woman with basic activities, three times a week, 13-hours each day. For months, Taylor said she’s worried about infecting her client.
“I am extremely concerned that I could come in one day and make her sick and I don’t want to do that, that’s not our job to make our client’s sick, people we care about,” Taylor said.
Home care providers in Missouri fall under Phase 1A on the COVID-19 vaccine priority list. According to the Missouri Alliance for Home Care (MAHC), the state is working to provide the vaccine to all home care providers starting next week. Home care providers will likely be given a list of approved vaccine sites they can visit. A representative with MAHC said the state is also considering creating a community hub.
Dr. Frederick Echols, director of the St. Louis City Health Department said the city is expecting its first shipment of the vaccine from the state in the next 10 business days. Echols said their focus will be vaccinating other frontline workers, outside of hospitals and pharmacies, including home care workers, like Taylor.
“We’ll make sure those individuals who are involved in direct patient care, healthcare workers and some of the ancillary staff will be part of the first groups to get it,” Echols said.
We also reached out to the St. Louis County Health Department. Officials said they also plan to administer the vaccine to home care workers. The county received 975 doses of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine on Tuesday. Officials said further details will be released in the coming days.
