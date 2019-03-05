ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- St. Louis County Police are asking the public for help identifying two suspects wanted for a series of home burglaries in Affton.
Video shows two suspects believed to be involved in multiple home burglaries that took place in the Mockingbird Hills subdivision on February 15 and March 4.
Police ask anyone with information to contact Detective Spicer at jspicer@stlouisco.com or call (314) 615-0616.
