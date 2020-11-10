WENTZVILLE, Mo. (KMOV.com) – A gun and magazine with one round of ammunition was found in a student’s backpack at Holt High School Tuesday morning.
Wentzville School District officials said a student told a staff member that there may have been a weapon in a student’s car. When administrators and law enforcement found the student in the building, they discovered an unloaded handgun, along with a magazine with one round of ammunition, in his backpack.
The student was taken into police custody, and the gun and ammunition were seized.
District officials said there was nothing to indicate an immediate threat to the school and they feel the situation has been contained. The school day is continuing as previously planned.
