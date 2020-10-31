WENTZVILLE, Mo. (KMOV.com) – Holt High School in Wentzville has chosen to end its varsity football season due to COVID-19.
The school made the announcement on Twitter Saturday afternoon.
It is with a heavy heart that I announce due to Covid issues our Varsity Football season is over.We can't control the things that happen to us, but we can control our rxn to it. I am proud of the players/coaches & the direction we have/will continue to move in.@HoltFB— Holt Athletics (@HoltADOffice) October 31, 2020
The news comes only a day after Kirkwood forfeited its playoff game against SLU High due to COVID-19.
