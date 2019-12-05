MADISON COUNTY, Ill. (KMOV.com) -- Employees at Madison County Animal Control got an early holiday surprise Thursday.
Every dog at the kennel was rescued, thanks to local shelters.
13 dogs in all were removed, and the agency’s manager Katherine Conder said couldn’t overstate how important this gesture was.
"Because we're an animal control, we don't do any adoptions out of our facility,” she said. “So our animals rely on rescue groups. We have no way of adopting them out."
The county has a 95 percent save rate for dogs and 100 percent save rate for cats.
It is considered a no kill shelter.
The dogs removed will be up for adoption. They're spread among three groups:
The Metro East Humane Society of Edwardsville and Partners for Pets in Troy, Illinois.
The third is a group from Fort Madison Iowa.
