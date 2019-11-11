ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – Reservations will be accepted for a third holiday pop-up in St. Louis starting Monday.
The Jingle Bar will be open at the Mad Art Gallery in Soulard from Nov. 22 to Dec. 28. It will feature cocktails and foods.
Reservations are recommended because of the popularity. Two other holiday pop-ups sold out in hours.
Click here to make reservations or for more information.
