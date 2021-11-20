Holiday in the Park Lights comes to Six Flags St. Louis this weekend. The event will run from Nov. 20 through Jan. 2.

(KMOV.com) - The holiday season is inching closer. Below is a list of holiday light displays in the St. Louis area. For more information on each display, click on the display name.

Our Lady of the Snows in Belleville

Brewery Lights at Anheuser Busch

US Bank Wild Lights at the St. Louis Zoo

Winter Wonderland at Tilles Park

Holiday in the Park at Six Flags

Santa's Magical Kingdom in Eureka

Holiday Lights at Grant's Farm

Garden Glow at the Missouri Botanical Gardens

Wonderlights Christmas at World Wide Technology Raceway

Dasher's Lightshow at the Power Plex 

