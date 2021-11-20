(KMOV.com) - The holiday season is inching closer. Below is a list of holiday light displays in the St. Louis area. For more information on each display, click on the display name.
Our Lady of the Snows in Belleville
Brewery Lights at Anheuser Busch
US Bank Wild Lights at the St. Louis Zoo
Winter Wonderland at Tilles Park
Holiday in the Park at Six Flags
Santa's Magical Kingdom in Eureka
Holiday Lights at Grant's Farm
Garden Glow at the Missouri Botanical Gardens
Wonderlights Christmas at World Wide Technology Raceway
