ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – Holiday in the Park Lights will spread holiday cheer at Six Flags St. Louis.
From Nov. 20 to Jan. 2 there will be dazzling lights, festive shows and attractions at Six Flags St. Louis to celebrate the holiday season. There will also be seasonal food and pictures with Santa.
“Holiday in the Park Lights offers guests the chance to escape day-to-day stresses and step into a world of truly immersive sights and sounds of this festive season with friends and family. To make the experience complete, we will have some delicious seasonal treats as well,” said Park President Phil Liggett.
On opening weekend, anyone who brings in a new, unopened toy will receive a discounted admission of $19.99. The donated toys will go to Firetruck ‘O Toys, who will give them children in local hospitals this holiday season.
