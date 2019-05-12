MAPLEWOOD, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- Mother’s Day is especially difficult for Dawn Lamb.
"There’s a hole in your heart," Lamb said.
Her son Brandon Davis was 25 years old when he died of a drug overdose in 2017.
"I didn’t ask for my son to be addicted, " Lamb said. "I know people say they choose to be addicted, but I didn’t choose this for my child."
She said the guilt can be overwhelming on a mother.
"You ask yourself what more could I have done, what did I do wrong," she said.
She’s finally learning she is not alone in those thoughts. Brandon was one of 952 people to die from an overdose in Missouri in 2017. A number that continues to rise.
She and other moms marched along Manchester Road in Maplewood on Sunday to honor the children they’ve lost to drug addiction.
"There’s mothers without their children, but there are also children without their mothers," Lamb said.
She hopes by sharing her story it helps others open up and get help and feel less alone. Missouri’s Attorney General Eric Schmitt is also asking people to share their stories and the impact of the opioid crisis.
They’ve created a website: http://ago.mo.gov/opioid/share-your-story asking people to share their stories in an effort to pursue litigation against opioid manufacturers.
For Lamb, if speaking out can help another mother, possibly save someone’s child, it’s all worth it.
"Nobody wants to say my child is hooked on heroin, nobody wants to say that my child is on painkillers or my child died from fentanyl, but that’s the hard core reality of it," Lamb said.
