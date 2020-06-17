BELLEVILLE, Ill.. (KMOV.com) -- A popular brewery and restaurant in Belleville reopens to the public this week.
Hofbrauhaus closed in March due to COVID-19, and the German restaurant and bergarten reopens Friday.
New rules include six-person party limits and new sanitation procedures.
Menus and condiments will all be single use.
Hofbrauhaus opens its doors Friday at 4 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.