ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- A hockey legend is making St. Louis his new home.
“The Athletic” reports that Wayne Gretzky has moved to St. Louis to be closer to his mother-in-law.
The former St. Louis Blue retired from the league in 1999 after 20 seasons. He still holds or shares 61 league records, including goals, assists and points.
