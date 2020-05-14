CHESTERFIELD, Mo (KMOV.com) -– A 9-year-old Chesterfield boy is recovering after being attacked by a dog in Pacific, Missouri.
The attack happened in late March. The Chesterfield community is stepping up to show support and help his family with medical expenses.
“It tried to bite me in the face and then I turned around, and it bit my ankle and then started biting at my head,” said Michael Armfield about the attack.
Michael's head injuries were severe. He was in surgery for two and a half hours after the attack and will require extensive skin graphs to his scalp.
He now has bandages wrapped around his head to cover his wounds.
“It did go down to the skull, and right now I can only compare it to when you skin your knee and you hope it heals from the outside,” said Lindsay Teasdale, Michael’s mother. “I was shocked. As a mom it is the worst thing you can go through.”
Michael plays hockey for the Chesterfield Hockey Association and when his coach heard about the attack, he wanted to do something to help Michael and his family.
“I was very upset because the picture was kind of disturbing with how much damage this dog had done to his head,” said Tim Peel, Michael’s hockey coach. “I just said to my wife we need to do something for this family.”
Peel started a GoFundMe page to help pay for Michael’s medical expenses.
According to Pacific Police Department, the dog that attacked Michael was put down.
The Chesterfield Hockey Association is putting on a parade for Michael this Saturday to show their support.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.