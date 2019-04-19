ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) --- A man was carjacked after asking a person he gave a ride to help him find prostitutes in north St. Louis.
The 53-year-old man told police the suspect flagged him down and asked for a ride to the 4900 block of Rosalie. The victim said he complied to the man’s request after he agreed to help him find prostitutes.
When the victim parked in the 4900 block of Rosalie around 2:30 a.m. Friday, the suspect pulled out of a knife and announced a robbery. The victim then got out of his 2014 Ford Focus and the suspect drove away.
The victim was not injured.
The investigation is ongoing.
