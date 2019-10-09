To win Game 5 of the NLDS, the Cardinals needed to perform better against Braves start Mike Foltynewicz than they did in Game 2.
While St. Louis hasn't officially won the the game yet, the Cardinals hitters definitely followed through on the aforementioned key to the game. And how.
After failing to muster a single run in seven innings against Foltynewicz the last time they faced him, the Cardinals blasted the Atlanta starter Wednesday for seven runs, six of them earned before he was promptly removed from the action after recording just a single out. 14 Cardinals came to the plate in the first inning that ultimately saw St. Louis leap out to a 10-0 lead before the Braves ever came to bat.
The Cardinals' 10 runs in the frame set a new postseason record for first-inning scoring, obliterating the previous mark of seven runs set by the Brewers in Game 2 of the 1958 World Series. St. Louis also tied the record for most postseason runs in any inning, matching multiple outputs from over the years, one of which dated back to the 1929 World Series.
In other words, it was an inning for the history books.
Incredibly, the Cardinals weren't done there. After its starting lineup entered Game 5 featuring only three batting averages above .200 for the postseason, St. Louis scored runs in each of its first three innings Wednesday to jump out to a commanding 13-0 lead over the Braves.
Every Cardinals starter scored a run in the game, including Matt Carpenter, who exited the action before the Cardinals ever took the field. After his walk in the first inning, he was replaced in the lineup for defensive purposes by Harrison Bader, who then picked up a hit and RBI of his own.
It's a pretty jaw-dropping outcome considering the Cardinals offensive struggles with Flaherty on the mound. After coming up short in the run support department numerous times during Flaherty's historic second half, St. Louis put up a goose egg in Game 2 when Flaherty last faced Foltynewicz.
Apparently the offense has been saving up all its run support to be used on Wednesday.
After the kind of run support he's gotten all throughout his marvelous second half, here's Jack Flaherty realizing they were saving all of their runs for this day.I have to think he's probably fine with it. pic.twitter.com/Rd4xY3aQ4s— Brenden Schaeffer (@bschaeffer12) October 9, 2019
Flaherty a home run to Josh Donaldson in the fourth, but was otherwise his typical sturdy self. He compiled eight strikeouts in six innings before ceding the mound to the bullpen. The Cardinals currently lead 13-1.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.