JENNINGS, MO (KMOV.com) -- Tuesday morning Jennings School District will have the Stanley Cup appear at two of their schools.
The Stanley Cup being at Jennings Junior High and Senior High Schools is the first in history for the trophy being at two urban schools.
“We are champions, and the Blues are champions and it’s an honor to have these nationals world-wide champions and it’s an honor to have these national world-wide champions sharing their championship love, pride and spirit with us,” said Art McCoy, superintendent of Jennings.
The cup is arguably the most famous sports trophy in the world and McCoy told News 4 it’s exciting for elementary, middle and high school students to see it up close and take pictures with it.
McCoy said when students see greatness they can be great!
