ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- On June 12, history was made when the Blues defeated the Boston Bruins in Game 7 at TD Garden in Boston.
The boys in blue captured their first Stanley Cup title in franchise history.
And now, the Missouri History Museum will feature an exhibit, called History Made, showing off the Blues historic playoff run.
"Featuring more than 20 artifacts on loan from the St. Louis Blues from the historic playoff run and the Stanley Cup Finals, History Made tells the story of the underdog team that took home the NHL’s highest honor and united its community in the process," according to a press release.
Visitors can view the display from Oct. 1 through Jan. 26 of 2020 for free.
