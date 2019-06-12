History made: Blues beat Bruins 4-1 in Game 7 for franchise's first Stanley Cup

St. Louis Blues' Alex Pietrangelo carries the Stanley Cup after the Blues defeated the Boston Bruins in Game 7 of the NHL Stanley Cup Final, Wednesday, June 12, 2019, in Boston. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)
ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- It’s all real. It actually happened.
The Blues just won the Cup.
With a win over the Bruins Wednesday night, St. Louis captured its first Stanley Cup title in franchise history. Blues hockey, a tradition dating back to 1967, just delivered a moment only thought possible in the dizziest daydreams of its supporters. Until now.
St. Louis Blues' Alex Pietrangelo, second from right, celebrates his goal with teammates Jay Bouwmeester, left rear, Alexander Steen, left, and Jaden Schwartz, right, during the first period in Game 7 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Final, Wednesday, June 12, 2019, in Boston. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)
Boston Bruins' John Moore (27) drills St. Louis Blues' Oskar Sundqvist (70), of Sweden, in the back during the third period in Game 7 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Final, Wednesday, June 12, 2019, in Boston. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)
St. Louis Blues goaltender Jordan Binnington catches the puck during the third period in Game 7 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Final against the Boston Bruins, Wednesday, June 12, 2019, in Boston. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)
St. Louis Blues goaltender Jordan Binnington turns a shot away during the second period in Game 7 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Final against the Boston Bruins, Wednesday, June 12, 2019, in Boston. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)
The puck bounces off the post behind Boston Bruins goaltender Tuukka Rask, left, of Finland, and Zdeno Chara, right, of Slovakia, during the second period in Game 7 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Final against the St. Louis Blues, Wednesday, June 12, 2019, in Boston. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)
St. Louis Blues' Alex Pietrangelo, second from right, celebrates his goal with teammates Jay Bouwmeester, left rear, Alexander Steen, left, and Jaden Schwartz, right, during the first period in Game 7 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Final, Wednesday, June 12, 2019, in Boston. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)
St. Louis Blues' Alex Pietrangelo, right, watches his shot sail into the net behind Boston Bruins goaltender Tuukka Rask (40), of Finland, and Matt Grzelcyk (48) during the first period in Game 7 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Final, Wednesday, June 12, 2019, in Boston. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)
St. Louis Blues' Ryan O'Reilly, center, celebrates his goal with teammates Alex Pietrangelo, left, Sammy Blais, rear, and Jay Bouwmeester, right, during the first period in Game 7 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Final against the Boston Bruins, Wednesday, June 12, 2019, in Boston. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)
The American flag is projected throughout American Airlines Center as the St. Louis Blues and Dallas Stars stand on the ice for the playing of the national anthem before Game 6 of an NHL second-round hockey playoff series in Dallas Stars in Dallas, Sunday, May 5, 2019. (AP Photo/Roger Steinman)
St. Louis Blues goaltender Jordan Binnington deflects a puck during the first period in Game 6 of an NHL second-round hockey playoff series against the Dallas Stars, Sunday, May 5, 2019, in Dallas. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)
St. Louis Blues' Vladimir Tarasenko (91) battles for the puck against San Jose Sharks' Joonas Donskoi (27) in the second period in Game 1 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Western Conference finals in San Jose, Calif., on Saturday, May 11, 2019. (AP Photo/Josie Lepe)
St. Louis Blues left wing David Perron (57) celebrates after scoring his first goal of the game against the San Jose Sharks during the second period in Game 3 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Western Conference final series Wednesday, May 15, 2019, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)
San Jose Sharks' Brent Burns (88) interferes on a breakaway of St. Louis Blues' Vladimir Tarasenko (91) in the second period in Game 5 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Western Conference finals in San Jose, Calif., on Sunday, May 19, 2019. (AP Photo/Josie Lepe)
St. Louis Blues' Vladimir Tarasenko, center, of Russia, celebrates his goal against the Boston Bruins with teammates during the second period in Game 1 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Final, Monday, May 27, 2019, in Boston. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa
St. Louis Blues' Vladimir Tarasenko, left, of Russia, gathers the puck on a rebound before scoring a goal past Boston Bruins goaltender Tuukka Rask, of Finland, as Zdeno Chara (33), of Slovakia, defends during the first period in Game 2 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Final, Wednesday, May 29, 2019, in Boston. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)
St. Louis Blues goaltender Jordan Binnington (50) smothers the puck in front of Boston Bruins' Danton Heinen (43) during the second period in Game 2 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Final, Wednesday, May 29, 2019, in Boston. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)
St. Louis Blues goaltender Jordan Binnington is introduced before Game 3 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Final between the Blues and the Boston Bruins Saturday, June 1, 2019, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)
Boston Bruins left wing Jake DeBrusk (74) and St. Louis Blues left wing David Perron battle for the puck during the first period of Game 3 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Final Saturday, June 1, 2019, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)
Boston Bruins center Charlie Coyle (13) scores a goal against St. Louis Blues goaltender Jordan Binnington (50) during the first period of Game 3 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Final Saturday, June 1, 2019, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)
St. Louis Blues center Brayden Schenn, second from right, flips past Boston Bruins right wing David Pastrnak (88), of the Czech Republic, during the first period of Game 3 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Final Saturday, June 1, 2019, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)
FILE - In this May 7, 2019, file photo, Dallas Stars defensemen John Klingberg (3) and Miro Heiskanen (4) help goaltender Ben Bishop (30) defend as St. Louis Blues left wing Pat Maroon (7) reaches over Bishop to score during the second overtime in Game 7 of an NHL second-round hockey playoff series in St. Louis. Maroon had other offers for more money and more years but chose to sign with his hometown St. Louis Blues. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson, File)
St. Louis Blues players and fans celebrate after center Ryan O'Reilly scored a goal against the Boston Bruins during the first period of Game 4 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Final Monday, June 3, 2019, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)
Boston Bruins defenseman John Moore (27) moves the puck ahead of St. Louis Blues defenseman Colton Parayko (55) during the third period of Game 4 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Final Monday, June 3, 2019, in St. Louis. The Blues won 4-2 to even the series 2-2. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)
St. Louis Blues goaltender Jordan Binnington, right, stops a shot at the goal line as Boston Bruins' David Krejci, left, of the Czech Republic, pokes at it during the third period in Game 5 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Final, Thursday, June 6, 2019, in Boston. A video review confirmed there was no goal on the play. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)
St. Louis Blues' David Perron, center, celebrates his goal against the Boston Bruins with Jay Bouwmeester, left, and Ryan O'Reilly, right, during the third period in Game 5 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Final, Thursday, June 6, 2019, in Boston. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)
Paced by two first-period goals, the Blues defeated the Bruins 4-1 at TD Garden in Boston, bringing their final record in road games throughout these playoffs to a historic 10-3. Jordan Binnington, the best individual story in St. Louis sports history this side of Kurt Warner, showed up on the biggest stage Wednesday, putting on the display of a lifetime. His exceptional play began from the drop of the puck, as Binnington made several breathtaking saves in the first, keeping Boston off the board in spite of a Bruins power play.
The title didn’t happen on home ice, but that hasn’t deterred St. Louis’ enthusiasm for the occasion. After the Enterprise Center watch party sold out in under an hour, the Cardinals opened up Busch Stadium for the overflow party. Rest assured, the festivities downtown will rage deep into the night, and beyond.
And how could they not? The city has waited long enough. And the players whose efforts will allow that sacred chalice to be paraded down Market Street in the coming days have given all they had to make it happen.
The players bled for this moment. They fought for this moment. They battled injuries for this moment, refusing to bow out due to a sprained or fractured whatever. You don’t think those kinds of things haven’t been going on behind the scenes? When you hear stories around town about your second-cousin’s dog walker seeing a Blues player limping through the produce aisle of Whole Foods, it’s not that hard to imagine.
As the Blues closed in on their first-ever Stanley Cup, I thought about one person: my late father.
Consider the punishment these bodies take over the course of an NHL season, going all the way back to October. Well, the Blues just played an extra two months on top of it. And to a man, they’d tell you it was all worth it.
What do you think Tom Stillman is experiencing right now? It’s not always popular to praise ownership in professional sports, but Mr. Stillman is an exception to the rule. The commitment he’s shown to St. Louis and the tradition of Blues hockey in this town cannot be overstated. Even in this very season, with the odds stacked against his team after a poor start, Stillman didn’t give any orders for Doug Armstrong to execute a tear-down and rebuild process. Instead, the Blues got an interim coach, a new goaltender, and were on their way to history.
Stillman and Armstrong believed in what they had and decided to keep this roster together, hoping some magic could be in store down the road. Thank goodness they did, too.
Even without the helicopter viewpoint of St. Louis sports in recent years, this Blues championship run is the greatest sports story the city’s history. Add in the supporting details--the Rams leaving for Los Angeles as the NFL trashed the city on the way out, and the Cardinals general malaise that began around the same time--and this championship gets more emotionally powerful for our town than we even realized possible.
As Brett Hull might say, “Hey buddy, we’re still here.”
St. Louis, one of the best sports cities in America. Its Blues, making history to hoist their first-ever Stanley Cup. No matter what happens after tonight, nobody can ever take this moment away from the Gateway to the West. So close your eyes, open up a window, and take in the euphoria. Listen to the celebration. Soak it in, because it finally happened.
