ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- The first class of female Boy Scouts will earn the highest rank this weekend in a ceremony.
11 St. Louis area girls will be welcomed into the rank of Eagle Scout.
Just 6 percent of all Boy Scouts ever reach the rank of Eagle Scout.
The ceremony will be livestreamed at 7 p.m. Sunday on the Boy Scouts of America’s Facebook and YouTube pages.
