ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- A historic moment in St. Louis took place Thursday, as local and federal officials gathered to officially sign over nearly one hundred acres of blighted and troubled property, bringing thousands of jobs and hopefully changing the future of one of the city's most disadvantaged areas.
The site for the new National Geospatial Administration headquarters will sit in a 97-acre area, roughly bounded by Cass, Jefferson, Parnell and St. Louis Avenues and 22nd Street in North St. Louis.
"Today we're taking a giant step forward to defend our nation and transform a long-challenged neighborhood," Congressman Lacy Clay said Thursday.
Construction on the $1.75 billion project could begin by next fall. The land has been cleared and leveled and is awaiting construction. This spring, an announcement is likely to be made about who the contractor will be to oversee the design and building of the headquarters.
"This also, I will tell you, is a model for rest of Missouri to see what can be done when we have a vision about moving forward," explained Governor Mike Parson, who called it a game-charger for Missouri.
Both Missouri and Illinois were competing for the project with representatives from both sides of the river doing some political wrangling to land it.
Representative Ann Wagner talked about staying up late into the night on the house floor to offer an amendment to ensure the NGA campus got the funding it needed.
"While dodging my colleagues on the other side of the river in Illinois, quite artfully if I do say so myself, took about a year to talk to me again, but we got 'er done," Wagner said.
