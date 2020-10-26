ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Election offices across the St. Louis region are reporting record numbers of early voting. Some are wanting to avoid long lines and crowds at polling places on Election Day during the pandemic.
"I have an immunity problem," said voter James Maness.
Others have more traditional excuses for voting absentee, such as work-related issues.
"I'm a trucker, so it's hard to get here, you know?" said Mark Myers
In Jefferson County, election officials are reporting a 62% increase in early voting this year over the 2016 presidential election. That includes in-person absentee voting and mail-in ballots received so far.
"I am so happy as the county elections clerk, because that's what we want to see. We want to see people participate," said Jefferson County Clerk Ken Waller.
To date, Franklin County has seen an 80% increase in early voting compared to 2016, according to county clerk Tim Baker.
The number of early votes cast in person or by mail in St. Charles County is nearly 42,000. That's 21% of all the votes cast in 2016.
St. Charles County has also added a link that allows voters to track their absentee ballot.
