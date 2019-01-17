NORTH ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com)-- A historic North City school will remain open for at least another year, a spokesman for the St. Louis Public Schools said.
In 2016, Farragut principal Patricia Cox said since the school opened in 1906 it has been a neighborhood school, but the neighborhood changed. Nearly three years ago during an interview, Cox said student enrollment was only at 170. She says back in the 1980s and 1990s enrollment was nearly three times that amount.
In a letter, 4th Ward Alderman Sam Moore described declining enrollment and details how the school was placed on a 3-year transformation plan in 2016. Moore wrote that the possible closure comes one year prior to the conclusion of the plan.
In 2016, the principal says the school’s strong education and quality culture are still there – but the enrollment numbers aren’t.
A proposal to consolidate schools and close Farragut was on the agenda for Thursday night's school board before being pulled. There are no plans for the agenda item to be reintroduced.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.