NORTH ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com)-- The St. Louis Public School Superintendent is expected to announce the closure of a historic North City Elementary School.
Superintendent Dr. Kelvin Adams will be giving a report and the possible closure of Farragut Elementary may be announced.
In 2016, Farragut principal Patricia Cox said since the school opened in 1906 it has been a neighborhood school, but the neighborhood changed. Nearly three years ago during an interview, Cox said student enrollment was only at 170. She says back in the 1980s and 1990s enrollment was nearly three times that amount.
In a letter, 4th Ward Alderman Sam Moore described declining enrollment and details how the school was placed on a 3-year transformation plan in 2016. Moore wrote that the possible closure comes one year prior to the conclusion of the plan.
In 2016 the principal says the school’s strong education and quality culture are still there – but the enrollment numbers aren’t.
Thursday night’s public meeting is scheduled to be held at 6, at the Administrative Building, 801 N. 11th Street, St. Louis, MO 63101.
