BELLEVILLE, Ill. (KMOV.com) - Belleville residents are celebrating a major facelift of a historic district.
Tuesday, city officials hosted a ribbon-cutting ceremony for the Streetscape Project. Crews replaced sidewalks, lamp posts and more from 6th Street to 12th Street.
Belleville's mayor says the city wants to stretch the renovations down to 17th Street.
"We're going to have a whole new look and feel, and we're counting on that. Its going to help breathe life back into some of these empty buildings," said Belleville Mayor Mark Eckert.
Eckert says the project took longer than expected due to some challenges, such as the old sewer system underneath the street.
