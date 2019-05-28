ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – Flood forecasts released Tuesday for the rivers in the St. Louis area show possible historic crests along the Mississippi, in many spots including St. Louis it will reach the highest level since 1993.
Mississippi River: At Winfield, Grafton, Alton and St. Louis we’ll see the second highest crest on record, 2nd only to the Great Flood of ’93. Crests will be a few feet below the record at St. Louis but a much narrower gap in Winfield.
The Illinois River may top the Nutwood levee, which protects 10,300 acres in Greene and Jersey counties, at 40 feet on June 3 and 4.
The Missouri River will be in mostly moderate flood stage, except in Hermann where it will be in Major flood and it'll likely be 4-5 feet shy of an all-time high.
The Meramec will be in moderate flood at Valley Park and Fenton, but in major flood stage at Arnold, all due to back up flood waters from the very high Mississippi River. This will not be a record crest in Arnold as it reaches a level several feet below the 2015 record.
There are many more rivers you may need specific and updated information for, you can click here for the newest updates: KMOV.com/rivers
