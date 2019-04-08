WASHINGTON, Mo. (KMOV.com) – A piece of history will be blown up and fall into the Missouri River later this week.
The Old Highway 47 Bridge that connects Warren and Franklin Counties was built in 1936 and carried about 12,000 cars a day. The demolition will be personal for a Warrenton couple overseeing it.
Jason and Joanne Marschel grew up with the bridge always there. Joanne said she has memories of crossing the bridge when she was 6 and 7-years-old. However, she says it has been deteriorating.
“I’ve not looked it at so much as a bridge but more of a landmark for the area,” said Joanne.
The new bridge, which opened in December, is only 12 feet away from the old one.
Once the bridge is demolished, the Marschels’ wrecking company will have 24 hours to clear up the Missouri River channel. Total clean up and removal will take a few months.
“For some people it may be a bridge but for others it’s definitely more sentimental. People have seen this bridge their entire life,” said Jason.
