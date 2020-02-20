ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – The Hispanic Chamber of Commerce will hold their 9th annual Job and Business fair Thursday.
The event will take place from 4-7 p.m. at the Sheet Metal Workers’ Local 36 building at 2319 Chouteau Avenue.
Nearly 50 companies will be on hand looking to hire, including the Cardinals, BJC Healthcare, Bayer and MoDOT.
The event is free for all job seekers and all ethnic backgrounds are welcome to attend.
Click here to register or for more information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.