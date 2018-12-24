Josiah Viera Instagram
ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- One of the most inspirational members of Cardinal Nation died Monday night.

14-year-old Josiah Viera passed away on Christmas Eve, and his family informed his fans on Twitter shortly after 3 p.m.

Josiah suffered from Hutchinson-Guilford Progeria, a genetic condition that rapidly increases the aging process.

Many members of the Cardinals, both past and present, formed a relationship with Josiah throughout his life. He was often seen at the team’s spring training facility in Jupiter, Fl. and spent time around the team at Busch Stadium several times throughout the years.Former Cardinal pitcher Mitch Harris reacted to the news on Instagram, saying, “Though his time on Earth may have been short, his impact on many will last a lifetime.”

Josiah was also a fixture around the State College Spikes, the Cardinals minor league team in Pennsylvania. The spikes named him an honorary bench coach.

