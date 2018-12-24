ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- One of the most inspirational members of Cardinal Nation died Monday night.
14-year-old Josiah Viera passed away on Christmas Eve, and his family informed his fans on Twitter shortly after 3 p.m.
To all our friends and fans. Josiah left to play baseball with Jesus today. Our hearts are broken. I know I will see him again soon. I'm gonna miss my baseball talks in the morning. Thanks for your thoughts and prayers.— JosiahViera/baseball (@josiahdviera) December 24, 2018
Josiah suffered from Hutchinson-Guilford Progeria, a genetic condition that rapidly increases the aging process.
Many members of the Cardinals, both past and present, formed a relationship with Josiah throughout his life. He was often seen at the team’s spring training facility in Jupiter, Fl. and spent time around the team at Busch Stadium several times throughout the years.Former Cardinal pitcher Mitch Harris reacted to the news on Instagram, saying, “Though his time on Earth may have been short, his impact on many will last a lifetime.”
Josiah was also a fixture around the State College Spikes, the Cardinals minor league team in Pennsylvania. The spikes named him an honorary bench coach.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.