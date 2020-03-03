JUPITER, Fla. — After a years-long chase, Kolten Wong finally secured his first Gold Glove as the Cardinals second baseman in 2019. Wong was an elite defender even before he was handed the hardware that acknowledged it, but Gold Glove voting is a tricky business.
It doesn’t make it right, but sometimes it seems like a guy has to have a great season offensively in order to garner consideration for the defensive award. Regardless of what specifically elevated Wong to his deserved consideration a year ago, it happened. So this year, his Gold Glove aspirations revolve around a thirst for more.
Wong’s not just chasing the hardware—he’s defending his. With, yuh know, more high-quality defense.
Though web gems in Grapefruit League games probably don’t earn a guy any official points toward Gold Glove voting, Wong certainly didn’t hurt his case for a repeat with what he did Tuesday at Roger Dean Stadium. With Dakota Hudson on the mound facing Alex Bregman in the first inning of a game between the Cardinals and Astros, Wong turned in one of the most stupefying plays an infielder could possibly make.
With a man on first, Bregman struck a sharp grounder right back up the middle. The ball scooted over the mound, past Hudson while tailing toward the shortstop’s side of the second base bag. With Paul DeJong positioned in the hole, Wong recognized he was the only fielder with a chance to glove the ball and moved quickly to give himself a chance to do so.
After chewing up ground with swift steps to his right, Wong launched a sensational dive to somehow corral the baseball into his glove. The problem was where the dive landed Wong after he snared the ball: sprawled out with his back to the bag and base runner Michael Brantley fast approaching.
Remember when Kolten Wong turned this into a double play? pic.twitter.com/mPahUqjtBo— Brenden Schaeffer (@bschaeffer12) March 3, 2020
At least, for mere fielding mortals that would be considered a problem. Not for Wong, though.
Keeping control over his body, Wong turned his head toward DeJong at the bag and flipped the baseball clean out of his glove to his partner in crime for the out. The crime, of course, is stealing base hits—not exactly a new concept for Bregman, but he probably doesn’t appreciate being on this side of it. That’s exactly where Wong put him, though, with a high-caliber play that justifies his reputation as one of the best defenders in the game.
👀that Gold Glove defense though 👏👏👏 pic.twitter.com/4bV4rUq1YB— St. Louis Cardinals (@Cardinals) March 3, 2020
DeJong’s role in the play deserves plenty of praise, too. DeJong was right where Wong needed him to be in order for the pair to pull off the putout straight from P.T. Barnum’s playbook. DeJong finished the highlight with a strong throw to first, ensuring Bregman a swift exit stage left, back to the Astros visiting dugout.
It may not count on Wong’s official ledger, but Tuesday’s gem should have Cardinals fans eager to see more fielding highlights from Wong when the regular season kicks off later this month.
Copyright 2020 KMOV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.
