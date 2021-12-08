SHREWSBURY (KMOV.com) -- Like many communities, Shrewsbury has seen a drop in sales tax revenue as more people shop online during the pandemic. That's resulted in a $425,000 deficit being reported by the city this year.
The response to the deficit has prevented Shrewsbury from solving a worker shortage in its fire department.
"But one of the things that we had to deal with was a hiring freeze until May, and then we're going to revisit that in May as we see our revenues, hopefully increase," Shrewsbury Mayor Mike Travaglini said.
Currently the fire department is down three firefighters, which has impacted the department's ability to operate its ambulance. There haven't been enough firefighters to fully staff the ambulance seven days in the last three weeks.
All firefighters are trained as paramedics and can render aid to someone who's injured, but the city's ambulance is critical for transporting someone to the hospital. And the ambulance crew is often dispatched along with a pumper truck to assist with firefighting.
According to Travaglini, the city has an agreement with Abbott Ambulance to station an ambulance in or near Shrewsbury during peak times on days the fire department doesn't have enough staff to operate its own ambulance. But there's no guarantee the ambulance will only respond to calls in Shrewsbury. In the event of an emergency, Shrewsbury would have to call for an ambulance from a neighboring community.
Capt. Scott Willbanks is a shop steward with the International Association of Firefighters local 2665. He worries about what the response times would be.
"So that could be 10, 12 minutes before they get there on scene," he said.
Salary issues are likely behind the staffing shortage. Shrewsbury has seen nine firefighters leave the department this year, mostly to take higher paying jobs elsewhere.
The starting salary for a new firefighter in Shrewsbury is $45,770. That is thousands less than nearby Webster Groves, where firefighters start out making $64,823. Brentwood starts at $64,553 and Richmond Heights at $60,668.
If sales tax revenue doesn't improve soon, the city might consider a tax increase. But it's too soon to tell if any money from a tax increase would be used to increase salaries.
