ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – A hiring event next week wants to connect job seekers with employers looking to hire.
The job fair will take place on Aug. 27 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Orlando Gardens Events and Conference Center at 2050 Dorsett Village in Maryland Heights.
Among the companies looking to hire will be Schnucks, Northstar Insurance Advisors and GlaxoSmithKline.
Job seekers will need to register for a time slot to attend. In addition, masks will be required and social distancing should be maintained.
Click here to register or learn more.
